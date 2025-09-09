FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June $QJUN Shares Sold by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QJUN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $5,490,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 328,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS QJUN opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $640.88 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

