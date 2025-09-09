Faithward Advisors LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,897,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 287,775 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 826,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 203,199 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 7.6%

BATS PJAN opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

