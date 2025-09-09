Unum Group $UNM Holdings Boosted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,814,000 after acquiring an additional 264,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after buying an additional 1,387,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,775,000 after buying an additional 191,572 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $105,199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,416,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.15.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

