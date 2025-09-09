Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 13,934 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Faithward Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0971 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

