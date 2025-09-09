Faithward Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Faithward Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,627,000 after buying an additional 104,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,469,000 after buying an additional 255,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,375,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,718,000 after buying an additional 78,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after buying an additional 118,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $313.80 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

