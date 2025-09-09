MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE PFG opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

