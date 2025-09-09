Faithward Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Faithward Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $137.14.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

