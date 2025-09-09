Faithward Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Faithward Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

LMBS opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.