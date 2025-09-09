Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after acquiring an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $759.97 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $773.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $732.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

