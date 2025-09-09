Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys 875 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. The trade was a 26.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

