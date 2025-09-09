Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.6111.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.