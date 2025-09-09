Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,255,500 shares, agrowthof43.6% from the July 31st total of 3,658,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,751.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,751.8 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.