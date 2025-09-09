Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,255,500 shares, agrowthof43.6% from the July 31st total of 3,658,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,751.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,751.8 days.
Renesas Electronics Trading Down 5.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
