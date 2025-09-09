PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,700 shares, adeclineof34.9% from the July 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUTKY opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

Further Reading

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

