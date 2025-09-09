Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,669,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,910,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7%

TSCO opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

