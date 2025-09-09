Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in August

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 112,100 shares, adeclineof31.4% from the July 31st total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUBHF opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Qube has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Further Reading

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

