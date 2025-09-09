SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, adeclineof33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SARTORIUS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SARTF
SARTORIUS Price Performance
SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. SARTORIUS had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.79%.
SARTORIUS Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SARTORIUS
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SARTORIUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SARTORIUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.