SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, adeclineof33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SARTORIUS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

SARTORIUS Price Performance

SARTF opened at $187.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SARTORIUS has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $243.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.44.

SARTORIUS (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. SARTORIUS had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

SARTORIUS Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

