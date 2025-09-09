UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559,476 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 230,257 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,240,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $395.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

