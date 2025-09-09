UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Acquires 96,283 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 1.09% of MercadoLibre worth $1,073,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,346.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,396.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2,303.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

