217,070 Shares in Barings Corporate Investors $MCI Purchased by Smith Asset Management Co. LLC

Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 217,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000. Barings Corporate Investors makes up 4.8% of Smith Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Barings Corporate Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $216,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $397,000.
Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance
MCI opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.
Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Corporate Investors
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.