382,221 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Purchased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 382,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,493 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,968,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,178,000 after buying an additional 425,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after buying an additional 1,008,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after buying an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,158,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,231,000 after buying an additional 326,246 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

