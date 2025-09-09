UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $1.45 Billion Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,652,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475,986 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,449,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $280.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.40. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $339.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
