UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Sells 850,972 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 850,972 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $859,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $132.26.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,946 shares of company stock valued at $31,927,244. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

