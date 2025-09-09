Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,974 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.73% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,368,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. American Trust increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,430,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $487.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $183.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.