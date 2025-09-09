ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Stock Performance

Shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.16. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

