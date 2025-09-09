ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.
ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Stock Performance
Shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.16. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20.
ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Company Profile
