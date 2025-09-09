Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th.
Centuria Industrial REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91.
About Centuria Industrial REIT
