MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,406,000 after acquiring an additional 687,868 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 58.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,312,000 after acquiring an additional 84,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

