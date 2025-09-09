MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor PLC $AMCR

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amcor by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,061,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,369 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 69,075 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amcor by 1,425.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 151,710 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 247,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

