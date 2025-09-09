Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN) Plans Sep 25 Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a sep 25 dividend on Monday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 31st.

Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit Price Performance

NYSE:EARN opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.31. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 19.24%.The business had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.