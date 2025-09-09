Cardinal Energy Ltd. to Issue Sep 25 Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Monday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 15th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of CJ opened at C$7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.53.
