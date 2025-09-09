Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5034 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 161.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

ZIJMY opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

