Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5034 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 161.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance
ZIJMY opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.
About Zijin Mining Group
