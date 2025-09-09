Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2025

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5034 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 161.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

ZIJMY opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

About Zijin Mining Group

(Get Free Report)

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

See Also

Dividend History for Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.