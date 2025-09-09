MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys New Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

