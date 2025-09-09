MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

