Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $113.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

