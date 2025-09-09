Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Docusign were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 738.2% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Docusign by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Docusign by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 387,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. Docusign Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

