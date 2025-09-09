Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 5,065 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

