Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 27 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.11.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,314.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,253.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,185.45. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,521.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

