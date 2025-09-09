Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $565,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $138.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

