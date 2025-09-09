Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

