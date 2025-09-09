Hasbro, Inc. $HAS is Entrust Global Partners L L C’s 2nd Largest Position

Entrust Global Partners L L C decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises approximately 9.9% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $48,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 16.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Hasbro by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.5%

HAS opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.09.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.97%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

