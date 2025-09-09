Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,626 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $502,435,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

