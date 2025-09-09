Alaethes Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.0% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in ASML by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in ASML by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in ASML by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $796.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $749.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.53. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $873.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

