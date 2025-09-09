Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Holdings Decreased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 16.7% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $42,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

