Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,612 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 324,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 243,417 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
