Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,772,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 811,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,834,000 after buying an additional 248,371 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 85,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

AMAT opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

