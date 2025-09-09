Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 896 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $142.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

