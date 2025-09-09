Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 173,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

