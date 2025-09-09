Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHJ

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 187,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 342,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 174,069 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

