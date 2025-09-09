Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 0.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,970.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IXC opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

