Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,234,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,392,338.30. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,305 shares of company stock worth $7,093,136. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $281.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.96 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $318.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities raised Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

