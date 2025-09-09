Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 22,184.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 580,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after buying an additional 536,462 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 213,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 362,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 210,127 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

